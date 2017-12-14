Jumbo tramples old woman to death near Coimbatore

An 80-year-old woman was killed after she was attacked by a wild elephant at Samichettipalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Ramathal, wife of Palaniappan, was charged at by one of the three elephants that entered human habitations near Samichettipalayam at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Forest department staff tried to drive the herd of elephants back into the forest.

Ramathal fell unconscious after she was pushed down by one of the elephants as they passed through the area. She was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared her “brought dead”. A few other places in Coimbatore rural also witnessed movement of elephants in residential areas on Tuesday night and on Wednesday. Tension prevailed at Thendral Nagar near Narasimhanaickenpalayam where a tusker entered a residential area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Officials said that the tusker spotted in the area was one of the three elephants that later moved to Samichettipalayam. Frontline staff of the Forest Department chased back a lone elephant from Attai Company on Athipalayam-Vellamadai Road on Wednesday morning.