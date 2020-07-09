July 27 board exam mandatory to clear class 12, Minister says

Class 12 (Plus Two) State Board students, who missed the last board exam on March 24, must mandatorily appear in the exam to be held on July 27, to pass their higher secondary schooling, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday. The government is ready to allot examination centres for all 34,842 students who were unable to write their exam on March 24, he said.

Speaking to the media in Kolapalur village in Gobichettipalayam, Erode, the Minister said that only 718 students had expressed their willingness to write their exam on July 27. “But this is not a class 10 exam to declare ‘all pass’. Only Plus Two students who write their exam can pass,” he added. Examination centres will be established wherever required for all the 34,000-odd students, he said, and asked students to obtain their hall tickets.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that no online classes will be conducted for government school students, but lessons will be telecast through television channels. The schedule of classes and timings will be known in detail when the Chief Minister inaugurates the classes, he added.