July 18 to be observed as Tamil Nadu Day

This was the day a resolution was moved by then CM C.N. Annadurai in the State Assembly, to rename Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu, in 1967

The DMK government on Saturday announced that July 18 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day.

In a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said a government order in this regard would be issued soon. July 18 was the day on which a resolution moved by then Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was adopted in the State Legislative Assembly to rename the then Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu in 1967.

It may be recalled that the previous AIADMK government had announced that November 1 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day from 2019.

The DMK government’s decision followed representations from multiple political parties, Tamil scholars and enthusiasts, who pointed out that parts of the then Madras Presidency, became Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on November 1, 1956 and hence it may not be appropriate to observe it as Tamil Nadu Day.

Also Read: When parties united for ‘Tamil Nadu’ in Madras Assembly here

Mr. Stalin also announced that ‘Border Saviours’, who, throughout their lifetime indulged in the struggle of safeguarding the border of Tamil Nadu when the linguistic States were formed, would be honoured with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each on November 1 this year as a special case.

There are a total of 110 Border Saviours and they are being granted a monthly financial assistance of ₹5,500 along with a medical allowance ₹500. After the demise of the border saviours, financial assistance of ₹3,000 along with the medical allowance ₹500 is provided to their legal heirs throughout their lifetime.