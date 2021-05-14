Judicial officers seek HC’s permission to work from home

100 judicial officers and about 300 staff members have been affected, says TNJA

Tamil Nadu Judges Association (TNJA) has urged the Madras High Court to permit the judicial officers to work from home and hear cases virtually due to the threat posed by the raging second wave of COVID-19 and the threat of a third wave also in the offing. The association has also insisted that magistrates may be deputed on rotation to remand the accused arrested by the police in criminal cases and allowed to extend the remand orders through video conference.

In its representation, the association, led by its president K. Babu and general secretary A. Premavathy, wrote: “The situation in our State is becoming increasingly alarming day by day with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic which is threatening the entire country. We have come to know that approximately 100 judicial officers and their families and about 300 staff members and their families have been affected. Our judicial fraternity has also lost many dedicated staff members.”

Pointing out that the worst was yet to come, according to experts, the association said that the court staff were continuing to use public transportation to reach courts since the judiciary had been exempted from the ongoing lockdown in the State. Hence, until the COVID-19 situation improves, the judicial officers could be permitted to “work from home and hear cases virtually,” the association requested.