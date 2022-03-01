Judicial Magistrate in Salem stabbed by office assistant

According to police, the accused was reportedly unhappy with his transfer

According to police, the accused was reportedly unhappy with his transfer

A Judicial Magistrate in Salem was allegedly stabbed by an office assistant in his chamber on Tuesday. The Magistrate suffered minor injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, M. Ponpandy, Judicial Magistrate IV, was in his chamber at the Integrated Court Complex, when an office assistant A. Prakash, transferred from Omalur Court, reported for duty around 10.25 a.m.

The police said Mr. Prakash was reportedly unhappy with the transfer and asked the Magistrate the reason behind it. Mr. Ponpandy reportedly told him the transfer was ordered by Principal District Judge. Irked by his response, Mr. Prakash allegedly took out a knife and attempted to attack the Magistrate, who sustained minor injuries on his left chest.

The Magistrate along with few others handed Mr. Prakash over to the Hasthampatti police. The Magistrate was then admitted to casualty ward at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. According to doctors, the health condition of the judicial officer was stable.

Deputy Police Commissioner Madasami and other senior police officials visited the Magistrate at the Hospital. Based on his complaint, the Hasthampatti police have registered a case against Mr. Prakash under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are conducting further inquiries.