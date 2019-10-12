Judicial custody of fourextended in NEET case

The Judicial Magistrate Court here ordered extension of custody for two students and their fathers, accused in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) impersonation case.

The bail applications of Praveen, a student of Sree Balaji Medical College and his father A.K.S. Saravanan and Rahul, a student of SRM Medical College and his father Davis, were taken up for hearing on Friday.

The Judicial Magistrate N. Panneerselvam extended their custody and ordered them to be produced before the court on October 25.

On Thursday, the court extended the judicial custody of Theni Government Medical College student Udit Surya and his father Venkatesan. They were among the first to be accused and arrested for the alleged impersonation in the exam.

Mohammed Irfan, a student of Dharmapuri Government Medical College, who had surrendered before a Salem court on October 1, was brought here and produced before the JM and remanded on Wednesday.

Subsequently, he had submitted a bail application on Thursday.

Irfan’s father Mohammed Shafi’s bail plea was dismissed by the court, earlier. Shafi, a practising doctor was picked up by the police from Vaniyambadi.