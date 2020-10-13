Judgment reserved on election petition

CHENNAI

13 October 2020 01:58 IST

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana of the Madras High Court on Monday reserved her judgment on an election petition filed by R.S. Raja Kannappan challenging the victory of former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram from Sivaganga parliamentary constituency in May 2009.

Mr. Kannappan, now in DMK, had contested the 2009 elections as an AIADMK candidate and lost to Mr. Chidambaram by a margin of 3,354 votes. He urged the court to declare the election void on grounds of alleged bribing of voters and irregularities in counting of votes.

