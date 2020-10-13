Tamil Nadu

Judgment reserved on election petition

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana of the Madras High Court on Monday reserved her judgment on an election petition filed by R.S. Raja Kannappan challenging the victory of former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram from Sivaganga parliamentary constituency in May 2009.

Mr. Kannappan, now in DMK, had contested the 2009 elections as an AIADMK candidate and lost to Mr. Chidambaram by a margin of 3,354 votes. He urged the court to declare the election void on grounds of alleged bribing of voters and irregularities in counting of votes.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 1:58:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/judgment-reserved-on-election-petition/article32838963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY