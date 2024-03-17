GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judges also travel by bicycles, government buses: Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court 

The Judge said those who possess the talent of indulging in bike stunts should display them in racing circuits rather than choosing to do so on public roads

March 17, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

Asking people not to be under the mistaken impression that High Court Judges always travel in cars, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said he often travels by bicycle, in government buses and even on foot and therefore knows the problems such commuters face.

The Judge was hearing a petition filed by two individuals, Mohammed Ashik and Mohammed Shadik to quash a criminal case booked against them for having reportedly indulged in motorcycle stunts on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, off Cathedral Road, in Chennai.

The court was informed that a group of youngsters in about 10 motorcycles had indulged in wheeling, rash driving and overspeeding near AVM Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on March 19, 2022. Such irresponsible behaviour on the main road had caused great threat to other motorists.

K. Sathyamurthy, a police constable on patrol duty, had noticed the youngsters indulge in such rash and negligent acts but he could not catch them because they sped away. The policeman could not note down those vehicles’ registration numbers.

However, he informed the control room and complained to the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing. Immediately, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered to take up the investigation based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the locality.

After asking Additional Public Prosecutor A. Damodaran to submit the CCTV footage in court, Justice Venkatesh said, he had been terrified, many times, by such rash riding of motorcycles by youngsters on public roads, whenever he travels to places on his bicycle.

The Judge said those who possess the talent of indulging in bike stunts should display them in racing circuits rather than choosing to do so on public roads. “Show your prowess in places meant for such things, not on public roads,” the Judge said before adjourning the case to March 18.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.