Judge wants actor Suriya to be hauled up for contempt

Suriya

CHENNAI

14 September 2020 02:17 IST

The actor compared the NEET and the virtual courts amid pandemic

Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the Madras High Court has written to Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, insisting on the need to initiate suo motu criminal contempt of court proceedings against actor Suriya.

The judge took exception to a statement issued by the actor on Sunday, claiming that courts were ordering students to write NEET, when the judges were holding only virtual courts due to COVID-19. “The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of court as the integrity and devotion of the honourable judges as well as the judicial system of our great nation are not only undermined, but criticised in bad taste, wherein there is threat to the public confidence on the judiciary,” the communication read.

"Thus, the cine actor Mr. Suriya has committed contempt warranting contempt proceedings to uphold the majesty of our Indian judicial System,” the judge’s communication to the Chief Justice read.

