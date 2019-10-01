Tamil Nadu

Judge vows to memorise one Kural a day

Justice Swaminathan urges advocates to join him

In a letter to the members of the Bar, Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court has taken a vow to memorise one Thirukkural couplet a day, beginning Monday.

He has urged advocates to join him in the endeavour.

Additional District Judge P. Semmal, son of Pazhamalai, a known name in Tamil literary circles, had presented a book on Tamil scholar Thirukkural Munusamy to Justice Swaminathan.

Reading the book, Justice Swaminathan recollected what retired High Court Judge D. Hariparanthaman and sitting High Court Judge R. Mahadevan had told him. “I feel that as Tamils, we should know at least 51 kural couplets by heart. I thought I will make a beginning from today,” he said.

Urging advocates to join him in his endeavour, he said, “Daily, I will name one advocate from the day’s cause list. He will have to recite a couplet either at 1.30 p.m. or 4.45 p.m. We will start with advocate A. Thiruvadikumar.”

