Judge tells erring students to clean up their act — and Kamaraj Memorial House

Eight students of the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar district, who attended a class in an inebriated state, have been asked by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to clean the Kamaraj Memorial House in Virudhunagar and hold placards highlighting the ill effects of alcohol this Independence Day, with the objective of reforming them. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by the boys, who were issued Transfer Certificates by the college. They sought a direction to be permitted to continue their studies in the college.

Quoting a couplet from Tirukkural (Chapter 93 Kallunnamai), Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that as a punishment to ensure that the students mend their ways in future, they were to face a different kind of reciprocal action.

The students were directed to visit the Kamaraj Memorial House, the birthplace of K. Kamaraj, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who advocated the prohibition of alcohol, on Independence day (August 15). They were asked to report to the caretaker of the memorial by 10 a.m.

In a day-long task, the students were directed to clean the memorial and assist visitors till 4 p.m. (with a lunch break). Then, the students shall, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., hold placards outside the premises on the ill effects of alcohol consumption. The college shall depute a teaching staff to monitor the students, the court said. The exercise shall be verified and overseen by the Inspector of Police, Virudhunagar Town Police Station, and a report on the same shall be submitted, the court said. The case was then posted for reporting compliance on August 19.

Earlier this year, the second-year students had attended class in a state of inebriation after taking part in a friend’s birthday party. The teacher in charge of the class brought this to the notice of the Head of the Department, who in turn informed the Principal of the college. Following a disciplinary inquiry, a transfer was recommended after the students completed the academic year.

Taking into account that the students had admitted their mistake and belonged to a humble background, the court observed that if their education was hindered, their career could get affected. If they were sent out abruptly pursuant to the disciplinary action, they might not get admission in other colleges, the court said.

Reformative punishment

“If a punishment is inflicted on a guilty person, such punishment must be in the nature of reforming the person who had been inflicted with the punishment”, the court observed.

The court said the students shall be permitted to continue their final year/third year in the college, after the payment of the course fees, following the completion of the exercise. However, if they fail to take up the task, the college can take disciplinary action against them, the court said.