Judge recuses himself from hearing DMK MLAs’ cases

Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu of the Madras High Court on Friday recused himself from hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by DMK president M.K. Stalin and 17 other MLAs from his party challenging fresh notices issued to them in the 2017 breach of privilege proceedings.
The judge told senior counsel R. Shunmugasundaram and N.R. Elango, representing the MLAs, that he had on November 2, 2017, recused himself from hearing the earlier writ petitions filed by the MLAs on the same issue and hence he did not want to hear the present writ petitions too.
Though the senior counsel stated that the Committee of Privileges had directed the MLAs to appear for an inquiry before it on Monday and hence it may be directed not to precipitate the issue, the judge said it may not be appropriate for him to pass interim orders after recusing.
Since the Madras High Court had already in place standing orders with regard to listing of cases before alternative judges in case of recusal, the judge asked the lawyers to make a mention before Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana for early hearing of the cases.
Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had recently held that the show cause notices issued to the MLAs by the Privileges Committee in 2017 suffered from a foundational error and left it open to it to issue fresh notices.
Hence, the committee had issued fresh notices on September 7 forcing the MLAs to file new cases challenging the latest notices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath