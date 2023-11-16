HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judge recuses from hearing case filed by Minister Radhakrishnan

The Minister had challenged the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate in 2020 on the basis of a pending disproportionate assets case

November 16, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 The writ petition would now be listed before a Division Bench led by Justice D. Krishnakumar.

 The writ petition would now be listed before a Division Bench led by Justice D. Krishnakumar. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Justice S.S. Sundar of the Madras High Court on Wednesday recused from hearing a writ petition filed in 2022 by Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare, and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan challenging a money laundering case registered against him by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in December 2020.

As per the standing instructions, the writ petition would now be listed before a Division Bench led by Justice D. Krishnakumar. The money laundering case had been registered on the basis of a disproportionate assets case pending against the Minister for the charge of having amassed ₹2.68 crore between 2001 and 2006.

In his writ petition, the Minister had contended that though the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 came into force on July 1, 2005; Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was made a part of the scheduled offences under the PMLA only with effect from June 2009.

Therefore, the ED ought not to have registered a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on December 22, 2020 with respect to the predicate offence alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2006, he argued. The ED had opposed his plea by filing a detailed counter affidavit through its special public prosecutor N. Ramesh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.