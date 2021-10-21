Judge lauds govt. action

CHENNAI

21 October 2021 01:18 IST

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Wednesday appreciated the State government for having decided to cause least inconvenience to the people when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s convoy passes through public roads. The judge expressed his appreciation after being informed that the Chief Minister himself had asked the police not cause hardship to anyone.

A review meeting was held by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu. It was decided to reduce the number of vehicles in the Chief Minister’s convoy from 12 to six.

On October 1, the judge was stranded in a traffic jam caused due to a government event to celebrate the 93rd birthday anniversary of actor Sivaji Ganesan.

