Journalists should boycott Annamalai: Selvaperunthagai

January 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Congress floor leader in the Legislative Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai for ‘continuously disrespecting journalists’ for asking uncomfortable questions about what is happening within the party and appealed to journalists to boycott him.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Mr. Annamalai had no patience to answer questions posed by journalists.

“Why should he organise a press conference for this? Instead, he can completely ignore the press. No journalist working today would have seen the manner in which he speaks and his body language in their experience so far,” he said.