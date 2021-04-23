Tamil Nadu

Journalists should be declared COVID-19 frontline workers, says Virudhunagar MP

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to declare all journalists as frontline workers and allow vaccination for them irrespective of their age.

In a memorandum, he said that India had the highest fatalities among journalists dying due to COVID-19 across Asia and the second-highest across the world.

He said that all journalists, including editorial staff, photographers, videographers, cameramen, technicians, technical staff and all assistants should be declared frontline workers. Even freelance journalists, digital journalists, columnists and part-time media persons should be vaccinated and certificates for vaccination should be given to them.

Press Clubs in every State should be used as COVID-19 care centres and families of journalists and media persons who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 should be offered compensation, the Congress MP said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 2:50:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/journalists-should-be-declared-covid-19-frontline-workers-says-virudhunagar-mp/article34391926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY