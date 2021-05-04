Journalists in TN will be treated as frontline workers: Stalin

CHENNAI:

04 May 2021 10:01 IST

DMK president and Chief Minister designate M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that journalists will be treated as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that journalists too worked during natural calamities and pandemics unmindful of the risks to their lives.

In a statement in Chennai, he said journalists of television media, print and radio would get all the rights and privileges entitled to frontline workers.

