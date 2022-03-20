Journalist’s centenary today

Souvenir to be released in memory of K.R. Vasudevan

The launch of a souvenir, containing the messages of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday will mark the conclusion of the birth centenary celebration of veteran journalist and editor of Dinamani Kathir K. R. Vasudevan (1922-1987).

During the occasion, prizes will be given to winners of contests held as part of the celebration. AIADMK MP A. Navaneethakrishnan will release the publication. V. Matireyan, former MP and son of Vasudevan, will receive the first copy.

Vasudevan, a post-graduate in economics from Annamalai University, had taken part in the freedom struggle. After working in a few newspapers in Nagpur and Chandigarh, he moved to Chennai in 1976 to join “ Dinamani.” He later became the editor of “ Dinamani Kathir” and held the post for three years. He authored seven publications, including the translation of the work on Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi. He was closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and was a member of the BJP National Council.