Journalist Sudhangan passes away

Senior journalist and writer Sudhangan died in Chennai on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 63 and is survived by his son. He started his career in the magazine Thisaigal and later joined Kumudham. Though his original name was Rangarajan, he had to change it to Sudhangan as Kumudham already had senior journalist Ra.Ki. Rangarajan. He later joined the Vikatan group and Dinamani. He became the editor of Tamilan Express and also produced and presented programmes for television.

Sudhangan had an in-depth knowledge of Tamil cinema and film songs and authored Suttachu Suttachu, a book on the differences of opinion between actor M.R. Radha and M.G. Ramachandran, which resulted in the former shooting MGR.

