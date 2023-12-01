Journalist moves HC against appointment of advocate commissioner to record Palaniswami’s statement at his residence

December 01, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Journalist Mathew Samuel has preferred an appeal against a single judge’s November 7 order appointing an advocate commissioner to record the evidence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his official residence in Chennai in a 2019 defamation suit filed by him against by the journalist for having linked his name with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Friday heard preliminary arguments advanced by Senior Counsel N.R. Elango for the appellant and permitted advocate S.R. Rajagopal to take notice on behalf of Mr. Palaniswami. The Bench adjourned the matter to December 8 for further hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.