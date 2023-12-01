HamberMenu
Journalist moves HC against appointment of advocate commissioner to record Palaniswami’s statement at his residence

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Friday heard preliminary arguments and adjourned the case to December 8

December 01, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Journalist Mathew Samuel has preferred an appeal against a single judge’s November 7 order appointing an advocate commissioner to record the evidence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his official residence in Chennai in a 2019 defamation suit filed by him against by the journalist for having linked his name with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Friday heard preliminary arguments advanced by Senior Counsel N.R. Elango for the appellant and permitted advocate S.R. Rajagopal to take notice on behalf of Mr. Palaniswami. The Bench adjourned the matter to December 8 for further hearing.

