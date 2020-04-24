Journalist assaulted by unidentified gang in Ulundurpet

A journalist working with a private Tamil television channel was assaulted by unidentified persons at Ulundurpet near here on Thursday night. Police sources said the incident occurred at around 8.45 p.m.
Adhi Suresh, 43, reporter of Velicham TV, had dropped his wife Jaya, a police constable attached to Elavasanurkottai police station for work, and was returning home on his two-wheeler when a gang intercepted him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.
Suresh sustained cut injuries on his forehead and was rushed to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam. Ulundurpet police are investigating.
