Journalism must thrive, unshackled by fear or favour: CM Stalin

Let us stand firm to protect the voices that safeguard our democracy, he said on the occasion of National Press Day

Published - November 16, 2024 11:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

On the occasion of National Press Day on Saturday (November 16, 2024), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said journalism must thrive, unshackled by fear or favour.

“We honour the relentless efforts of journalists who uphold truth and accountability. In an era of rising intolerance, their courage remains democracy’s last line of defence,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

Let us stand firm to protect the voices that safeguard our democracy, he added.

