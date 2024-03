March 11, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

IAS officer B. Jothi Nirmalasamy was on Monday named the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner succeeding outgoing retired IAS officer V. Palanikumar.

According to a notification from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Ms. Nirmalasamy would have a tenure of five years or until she attains 65 years of age, whichever was earlier.

