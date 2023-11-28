November 28, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments were burgled from Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom in Coimbatore in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The police have formed five special teams to investigate the burglary.

The police analysed visuals from surveillance cameras inside the jewellery showroom, which is located on the busy 100 Feet Road in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visuals from a camera showed a man wearing mask and gloves moving through one floor of the jewellery with a bag at 2.29 a.m. The police suspect that a single person was involved in the burglary.

It is suspected that the burglar gained entry into the jewellery showroom through an air duct on the side wall.

Forensic team of the police examined the scene of crime for fingerprints and other evidences. Tracker Vilma of the dog squad was also brought to the location.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told media persons that ornaments ranging from 150 to 200 sovereigns could have been stolen.

The jewellery staff were further auditing the stock at the showroom.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT