Jolarpet, Tirupattur get new hospital buildings

Minister K.C. Veeramani inaugurating the primary health centre at Tirupattur. Special Arrangement

Minister Veeramani inaugurates several health-related facilities

The new building for rural health post at Chinnakandili village in Jolarpet officially become functional from Wednesday. The Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister K. C. Veeramani inaugurated a slew of welfare projects under the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Tuesday.

He inaugurated a waiting hall constructed at the cost of ₹5 lakh at Kajalnaickenpatti village primary health centre and an additional outpatient ward in Kunichi village in Tirupattur, which cost the State exchequer ₹30 lakh. Buildings for Communicable Diseases were constructed in the health centre at ₹25 lakh.

An eye clinic at ₹6 lakh, lab facilities for pregnant women (₹30 lakh), and meeting hall (₹30 lakh) were other facilities added to the hospital premises, said Mr. Veeramani.

Health centre

He also inaugurated a health centre at Molakarampatti and Natham Colony (₹20 lakh each) and nurses quarters at Kakkankarai (₹20 lakh) and the total amount spent by the DPH was ₹2.09 crore. Vellore District Collector S.A. Raman presided over these inauguration sessions.

Tiruvannamalai MP. R. Vanaroja, Deputy Director (Health) Devaparthasarathy, PWD Executive Engineer (Medical-Buildings) Senthilkumar and other government officials participated.

