Jolarpet, Tirupattur get new hospital buildings

The new building for rural health post at Chinnakandili village in Jolarpet officially become functional from Wednesday. The Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister K. C. Veeramani inaugurated a slew of welfare projects under the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Tuesday.

He inaugurated a waiting hall constructed at the cost of ₹5 lakh at Kajalnaickenpatti village primary health centre and an additional outpatient ward in Kunichi village in Tirupattur, which cost the State exchequer ₹30 lakh. Buildings for Communicable Diseases were constructed in the health centre at ₹25 lakh.

An eye clinic at ₹6 lakh, lab facilities for pregnant women (₹30 lakh), and meeting hall (₹30 lakh) were other facilities added to the hospital premises, said Mr. Veeramani.

Health centre

He also inaugurated a health centre at Molakarampatti and Natham Colony (₹20 lakh each) and nurses quarters at Kakkankarai (₹20 lakh) and the total amount spent by the DPH was ₹2.09 crore. Vellore District Collector S.A. Raman presided over these inauguration sessions.

Tiruvannamalai MP. R. Vanaroja, Deputy Director (Health) Devaparthasarathy, PWD Executive Engineer (Medical-Buildings) Senthilkumar and other government officials participated.