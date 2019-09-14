Tamil Nadu

Jolarpet-Chennai water supply resumes

Comes after a two-day stoppage due to repair works

The train carrying 25 lakh litres of water left Jolarpet yard in the early hours of Friday after a two-day stoppage of water supply.

It was earlier announced that the water supply would be stopped to carry out repair works to fix faulty pipeline near Ponneri in Vaniyambadi. After restoration, water from the storage area was sent through the underground pipeline to Mettukuppam in Jolarpet, taking more than 9 hours to reach the pumping mains.

After filling up of wagons the train left Jolarpet in the early hours of Friday, sources said.

