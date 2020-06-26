Jolarpet block development office closed as official tests COVID-19 positive

The Jolarpet Block Development Office has been shut down after a Deputy Block Development Officer from Tirupattur district tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials have collected swab samples from eight panchayat secretaries who worked with the official.

The 54-year-old Deputy BDO had influenza related illness (ILI) and he went for testing on Tuesday, for which results came on Thursday. He was put under home quarantine immediately after developing cough and fever and later shifted to the Government Hospital in Jolarpet. The panchayat secretaries were shifted to Government Polytechnic College in Natrampalli for quarantine.

Likewise, a 57-year old railway union office bearer from Idaympatti in Jolarpet, tested positive on Thursday and he was shifted to CMC Hospital in Vellore.

Health officials disinfected the BDO office and DBDO’s house in Jolarpet and the railway official’s house in Idayampatti over the past two days.