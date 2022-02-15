Joining date for first year medical students extended to February 21

National Medical Commission asked colleges to begin classes from today

Dean of the Government Omandurar Medical College R. Jayanthi distributing roses to first year students in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Directorate of Medical Education has extended the deadline for joining for first year MBBS and BDS students till February 21.

The extension has been announced following representation from parents and candidates, according to the officials. The first round of counselling ended on February 12 with selected candidates downloading their allotment orders.

Candidates were earlier asked to report to their respective colleges by February 16. However, the National Medical Commission, the umbrella body that oversees medical admissions, had announced that all medical colleges in the country should begin classes for first year students on February 14.

Accordingly on Monday, all colleges in the State started the orientation programme for first year students. At the Government Omandurar Medical College, Dean R. Jayanthi welcomed the students with roses.

On Sunday Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan interacted with students of the Tiruvallur Medical College, one of the 11 new colleges that have admitted students for the first time in the academic year 2021-22.