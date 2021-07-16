Jobs for unemployed as part of CM’s outreach

Petitions Stalin received being cleared

Until a few months ago, G. Asina, a transgender from Kancheepuram, had to do odd jobs to make a living. But now the 31-year-old is attending coaching classes for government examinations, having been shortlisted through the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ (the Chief Minister in your constituency) programme. “I submitted a petition. I received a call, and officials counselled me on what I could do based on my qualification. And I’m now attending coaching classes, and will be sitting for my exams,” said Asina.

Sathish, 24, of Chennai, was another beneficiary. “I was working at a private company and lost my job owing to the COVID-19 [lockdown]. I registered my details in the employment exchange and submitted a petition for a job during the Chief Minister’s campaign. And I have got a job at a telecalling firm.”

The government is clearing job petitions that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin received during his election campaign. Of the 67,757 persons who petitioned for jobs, 224 have been placed in private companies through job fairs, while 6,757 are undergoing online coaching for competitive examinations.

“Work is in progress, and the government has been reaching out to each petitioner through district officials. Many petitions did not have a contact number, and we will soon create a facility wherein these petitioners can get online with their reference numbers and update their contact details,” said Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Special Officer of the programme. She said each petitioner was counselled based on age and qualification and given options.

K. Veera Raghava Rao, Director of Employment and Training, clarified: “Some wanted government jobs — and technically that is not possible. So we encouraged them to opt for the Group-II examinations, and are providing them free training.” “We have tied up with companies, and some applicants were given jobs in industries like information technology, automobile and food. Options were also given to take up entrepreneurship,” he said. Around 132 petitioners were given unemployment allowance, which varies from person to person.

Data provided by the government show the maximum number of petitions for jobs came in from the Salem region — 7,039. There were 6,385 petitions from Coimbatore and 5,574 from Erode. The Chennai region had 3,804 petitions.