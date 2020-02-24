Job racket busted, four arrested

CHENNAI

24 February 2020 03:46 IST

‘HR managers’ arrested by Kancheepuram police

The Kancheepuram district crime branch police on Sunday arrested four persons, including a woman, who posed as human resource managers of an automobile company and cheated 59 students to the tune of lakhs of rupees after promising them jobs.

Those arrested are Sampath alias Vijay, Kumaran, Gnanasekar and Sultana Khan Fifty nine candidates paid money and attended the interviews.

All of them were given “offer letters”.

Advertising

Advertising

When the candidates went to the company, they were told that the letters were fake. Following complaints from the candidates who paid the money and attended the interviews, the police arrested the four persons.