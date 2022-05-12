Job fairs to be held in Ranipet and Tirupattur on May 13

Aspirants can register with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation on the spot

Aspirants can register with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation on the spot

The district administration, the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission will conduct a weekly job fair starting May 13 at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre in Ranipet.

According to Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, companies would be recruiting candidates for various posts. Aspirants can register with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) on the spot. Companies participating at the job fair include Tata Electronics, TVS Groups, Hyundai Steels, Saint-Gobain, Apollo Hospital and Pharmacy, MM Forgings, Nippon Steels, Thirumalai Chemicals, Indra Industries and Overseas Man Power Corporation Ltd.

Participants should have copies of their resume, photos, qualification certificates, Aadhaar card and other necessary documents. The fair will be held every Friday till May 27 from 10 a.m., officials said.

A day-long job fair will be organised at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre in Tirupattur on May 13 from 10 a.m. Those who have passed Class X are eligible to participate in the fair, officials said.