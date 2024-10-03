GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job fair in Cuddalore on October 19

Published - October 03, 2024 11:59 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will hold a private sector job fair on October 19 from 9 a.m. at Lotus International School in Pennadam.

According to a press release, over 150 companies across various sectors will participate in the fair. Applicants with Class VIII pass and above, higher-secondary pass outs, diploma holders, engineering graduates may participate. The fair will also have independent stalls for skill training through the district guidance centre.

Job seekers are required to bring their biodata and educational certificates to the event, with selected candidates receiving appointment orders on the spot. Interested candidates can register and find more information on the website www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in.

Published - October 03, 2024 11:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.