Job fair in Cuddalore on October 19

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will hold a private sector job fair on October 19 from 9 a.m. at Lotus International School in Pennadam.

According to a press release, over 150 companies across various sectors will participate in the fair. Applicants with Class VIII pass and above, higher-secondary pass outs, diploma holders, engineering graduates may participate. The fair will also have independent stalls for skill training through the district guidance centre.

Job seekers are required to bring their biodata and educational certificates to the event, with selected candidates receiving appointment orders on the spot. Interested candidates can register and find more information on the website www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in.