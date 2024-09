A private job fair will be held in Cuddalore on Friday. It will be a small-scale employment fair for the benefit of job aspirants with varying qualifications of SSLC, HSC, ITI, Diploma and graduation. The fair will be held at the District Employment and Guidance Office in Cuddalore.

