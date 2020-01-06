Tamil Nadu

JNU violence: Political parties, citizens’ forums in Tiruchi condemn attacks on students

Members of various local associations protest against the CAA and the attack on JNU students in front of Periyar statue, Central bus stand in Tiruchi on Monday

Members of various local associations protest against the CAA and the attack on JNU students in front of Periyar statue, Central bus stand in Tiruchi on Monday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The protesters raised slogans and hoisted a black flag, and said they were against the Citizenship Amendment Act too

Members of various political parties and citizens rights forums came together under the banner ‘Anaithu Jananayaka Shaktigalin Oruginaipu Kuzhu’ (All Democratic Forces Organising Committee) to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and condemn the violence against students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, in Tiruchi on Monday.

Raising slogans in front of Periyar Statue near Central Bus Stand, the protesters, wearing black, hoisted a black flag near the statue.

Speaking at the protest, J. Kennedy, organiser and district secretary, Tamil Desiya Makkal Munnani said that they were against the atrocities and dangerous division of people across the nation. “The CAA is against the Constitution of the country. It is creating fear and unnecessary uncertainty among the common people,” he said.

Condemning the attack on the students of JNU, Mr. Kennedy alleged that the attack was pre-planned. “For the past five years, far- right organisations have been trying to bring higher educational institutions under their control. They are against the freedom of expression and want to muffle student voices,” he charged .

