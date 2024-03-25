JNU Student Union poll results signal downfall of right-wing fascist forces: T.N. CM Stalin

March 25, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, March 25, 2024, said that the election results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union in Delhi signalled the downfall of right-wing fascist forces and that people would unitedly reject the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin congratulated the Left panel on their victory in the JNUSU elections. “The ABVP’s violent tactics, and even cancelling the Left candidate @itssinghswati’s nomination at the last minute, revealed their fear of defeat. Despite their shameful actions, the #JNU community has reaffirmed its rich tradition. This victory signals the downfall of right-wing fascist forces. The people of #INDIA will unitedly reject BJP in the #Elections2024.”

The university elections saw the United Left panel winning three posts of the JNUSU, while the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) won one post. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad lost all the posts by a few hundred votes.

