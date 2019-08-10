‘J&K, triple talaq issues may have swayed voters’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) “ambivalent stand” on the triple talaq issue and the Centre’s announcement of abolition of special status for Jammu and Kashmir played important roles in tilting the balance in favour of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, according to a cross-section of leaders in the ruling party.

Late last month, while the Lok Sabha took up the Bill for consideration and adoption, the party’s lone member in the House, P. Raveendranath Kumar, had favoured the Bill that made instantaneous triple talaq a criminal offence.

This was contrary to the State government’s position, which, in December 2017, suggested to the Centre to delete the relevant provision. Even though the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, A. Navaneethakrishnan, later expressed reservation over the Bill and led a walkout by his party colleagues as a mark of protest, the DMK had seized the opportunity and contended that the AIADMK had become “a part” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What “added to the woes” of the ruling party was, in the assessment of certain leaders of the ruling party, the announcement of the Centre on Jammu and Kashmir on the day of polling (August 5) in Vellore. “Had the Union government delayed it by a day, we would have won,” says a former MP of the party.

A few senior leaders, who followed the voting pattern, say there was a perceptible increase in the turnout in the afternoon. Polling booths in Vaniyambadi and Ambur, both known for having a substantial presence of Muslims, saw a sudden rise in the presence of electors during the later part of the day. Besides, the party’s “prospective supporters” among the community did not turn up.

“Muslim voters in the constituency did not vote in favour of us, keeping in mind somebody else,” says a senior functionary.

His allusion to the BJP was obvious.

Referring to the “distance” between the party and the BJP and the PMK in the run-up to the polling, another former Minister said if the party leadership had “come out vociferously” against the BJP, this would have benefited the party.

However, Nilofer Kafeel, Labour Minister representing Vaniyambadi in the Assembly, does not agree with the view that triple talaq issue damaged the AIADMK’s fortunes.

“I did not come across anyone questioning my party’s position. I do not think this issue and the Centre’s move have bothered the voters of Vellore,” she says. conceding that a large number of the Muslims may have supported the DMK, which has polled more votes than her party in the Vellore, Ambur and Vaniyambadi assembly segments.

On the “distance” between his party and the BJP, O.S. Manian, Handloom Minister and Nagapattinam district secretary, says the BJP’s local functionaries and members did particpate in the campaign work.

AIADMK’s stand

Later in the day, Deputy Chief Minister and the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and Chief Minister and coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a joint statement, the Vellore election election was within the “philosophy of victory” for the party.

The significance of the party’s performance – 46.51% vote share — could be understood, given the “uniqueness” of the constituency and the circumstances in which the party faced the election.

As for the DMK, the close margin came as no surprise. “On the contrary, despite the by-election-like environment, our party emerged victorious,” says R.S. Bharathi, organising secretary. He adds that the absence of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) may have benefitted the AIADMK. However, the result has sent a message to his party that much more efforts will have to be made by workers of the party in the elections in future, he adds.