J&K fallout: security beefed up at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple

A large posse of police personnel have been deployed for security duty at the Sri Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai as tension prevailed after the announcement of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Hand-held metal detectors were used to scan the visitors and their baggage before allowing them to enter the temple.
Devotees were also frisked by armed policemen and a three-tier security arrangement is in place.
“All the visitors are being frisked at the entry and exit points around the temple and no one is allowed to loiter inside the temple premises to avoid any untoward incident,” said a district police officer.
The arrangements would continue till August 15, a police officer said.
The police have stepped up security in and around the places worship, railway station and bus terminus across the district.
