Tamil Nadu

Jiwal inspects relief work

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inspected relief work undertaken by police teams. He gave cake and toys to parents of a one-year-child rescued by Thoraipakkam police and put up at a shelter as the family planned to celebrate the first birthday.


