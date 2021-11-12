Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inspected relief work undertaken by police teams. He gave cake and toys to parents of a one-year-child rescued by Thoraipakkam police and put up at a shelter as the family planned to celebrate the first birthday.
Jiwal inspects relief work
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 12, 2021 00:41 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 12, 2021 00:41 IST
