Jiwal advises policemen against online gambling

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 01:19 IST

A constable who lost money in online rummy attempted suicide

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal advised personnel not to fall prey to online rummy and other gambling and lose their money. This advisory was issued after a constable, who lost his money while playing online rummy, attempting to end his life.

In an internal communication on Friday, the Commissioner said a constable spent his time playing ‘online rummy gambling.’ As he lost money, he attempted to end his life. The Commissioner expressed anguish over the incident. The family members have been affected due to these wrongful deeds of personnel who should be an example for others. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104)

