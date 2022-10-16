JITO gets new office-bearers

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 16, 2022 21:23 IST

Ramesh Dugar, Managing Director of the Dugar Group, has taken charge as chairman of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Chennai Chapter.

According to a press release, Nehal Shah, managing director of Machine Tools Traders, has taken over as chief secretary.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was present during the event, lauded the various initiatives taken by JITO.

JITO comprises prominent Jain businesspersons, industrialists and professionals from India and across the globe.

