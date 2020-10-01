Jipmer won’t conduct MBBS entrance test from current year

PUDUCHERRY

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) will not conduct the MBBS entrance examination from the current year, with the admission process being handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate-General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a press note, the Jipmer Director made it explicit in the wake of rumours circulating in relation to admission counselling for MBBS seats that from the current year, Jipmer’s own MBBS entrance test had been discontinued and all admissions at the institute would be made through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Hence, counselling for the candidates who have qualified in NEET 2020 would be conducted by the MCC.

The allotment of seats on the Puducherry and Karaikal campuses would be done as per Jipmer’s existing policies for reservation and domicile regulations. The details are available on the Jipmer’s official website www.jipmer.edu.in

MD/MS admissions

In keeping with a communication from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, admissions to the postgraduate courses (MD/MS/DM(6 years)/M.Ch (6 years)/MDS) at Jipmer, Puducherry, for the January 2021 session will be made through a Combined Entrance Examination for Postgraduate Courses at Institutes of National Importance (CET-INI), along with those for seats at the AIIMS, New Delhi, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

The test will be conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, on November 20 at several centres around the country. Interested candidates are advised to visit the website, www.aiimsexams.org for online registration (the last date is October 12).

All applicants are required to visit the website regularly since all subsequent corrigenda, addenda and updates will be available there.

No convocation

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all stakeholders and to abide by the restrictions imposed by the Central and Puducherry governments under the Epidemic Act, Jipmer will not conduct its annual convocation this year.

All degree certificates will be sent to the registered addresses of the students. All the eligible students have to register themselves in the format available on the Jipmer website.