Jipmer not to hold separate entrance exam for MBBS

28 September 2020 23:39 IST

Jipmer will not conduct any separate entrance examination or counselling process for admission to MBBS course in the Puducherry and the off-site Karaikal campuses for the 2020 academic session.

In a press note, the office of the Jipmer Dean (Academic) said that the admission to MBBS course in Jipmer Puducherry and the off-site Karaikal campuses for the academic session 2020 will be based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 score and the counselling process will be done only through Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and not by Jipmer.

Candidates are instructed to visit website https://www.mcc.nic.in/ for more information.

