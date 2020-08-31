Jipmer launches digital health programme

Puducherry

31 August 2020 23:23 IST

Jipmer has launched a data convergence drive in line with the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) programme.

The initiative was rolled out by Rakesh Aggarwal, JIPMER Director by the creation of his health identity card in the presence of Ashok Badhe, medical superintendent and T. Arun, Health secretary. According to a press note, the mandate is to ensure implementation of digital health identity card for all the patients and Digital doctor Identity card for all the doctors in Puducherry.

