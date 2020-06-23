Jipmer expands OP services

Jipmer has expanded out-patient services across specialties by adding additional telephone lines. The services can be accessed through the following numbers. The numbers will be active for registration on working days, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The speciality, numbers and medical conditions are as follows:

General Medicine (6384403761 6384403762): Fever and infectious diseases, diabetes, hypertension, anaemia and other blood disorders, poisoning, heart and kidney problems.

General Surgery (6384403763 6384403764): Thyroid swelling and cancers, breast swelling and cancers, hernia, hydrocele, appendicitis, all abdominal (stomach, intestine, colon) complaints, gall stones jaundice and cancer operations.

Cardiology (6384400741): Heart attack and all other heart related complaints. Cardiothoracic Surgery (6384400742): Heart related complaints requiring operations; Medical and Surgical Gastroenterology (6384400743 6384400744): Oesophagus, stomach, intestine, colon, liver, biliary and pancreas related complaints and cancer operations. Nephrology and Urology (6384400745 6384400746): Kidney, urine and urogenital tract complaints and cancer operations.

Neurology and Neurosurgery (6384400747 6384400748): Neurological complaints including stroke, fits, brain and nerve operations. Stoma – Ostomy Clinic (9787244989): All surgical stoma (Ostomy) site related complaints after intestinal, bladder and ureteral resection surgeries.

Orthopaedics, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (6384400749 6384400750); Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology (6384400751 6384400752): Surgical Oncology (9787244996); Obstetrics and Gynaecology (6384400753 6384400754); ENT (6384400756); Ophthalmology (6384400755); Dermatology (6384400757); Neonatology, Paediatrics (6384400759 6384400760); Clinical Immunology (9787245034); Endocrinology (9787245094); Pulmonary Medicine (9787245082); Psychiatry (9787245020 9787245021); Dentistry (9787245024); Plastic Surgery (9787244988) and Paediatric Surgery (9787244983).