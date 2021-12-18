Jharkhand man with Naxal links held in Vellore

The Jharkhand State Police arrested a 34-year-old man in Vellore who reportedly had links with Naxals.

According to the police, the suspect was staying at the Christian Medical College Hospital as an attendant to his father Ram Prasad, 54, who was undergoing treatment in the hospital, since December 11.

The suspect was identified as Veerendra Kumar. Following an alert from the Jharkhand State Police, the Q Branch police took him to the Vellore North police station, where he was formally arrested and taken to Jharkhand. The suspect had previous criminal cases.