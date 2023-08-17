Jharkhand Governor takes a dig at DMK, blames it for casteism and corruption in the State

August 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Friday took a dig at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by alleging that it was the party, which came to power by claiming to eradicate caste, that first associated late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj with a particular caste.

Addressing a function organised by the Madras Mahajana Sabha (MMS) here, Mr. Radhakrishnan, formerly a BJP leader, sarcastically said the recent incident in Nanguneri, where two Dalit schoolchildren were hacked by school students belonging to an intermediate caste, was the example of how caste has been done away with in the State.

Contending that the DMK in its early years advocated for wealth [land] to be taken away from people with big landholdings like former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president G.K. Moopanar, he asked if any of the ministers in the DMK-run government would now be willing to exchange their wealth with Moopanar’s son and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan. Mr. Vasan was also present at the meeting.

Referring to the DMK, Mr. Radhakrishnan alleged that they did not want good people to be in politics. Stating that Kamaraj was the best Chief Minister Tamil Nadu ever had, he asked people to support “nationalists” if they wanted Kamaraj’s rule to be established in the State again.

Kamarajar Makkal Katchi president Tamilaruvi Manian was awarded the Kamarajar Award at the function. A history of MMS and a speech delivered by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at the sabha were released as books.