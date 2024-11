Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Hemant Soren and the INDIA bloc for a historic victory against all odds in the Jharkhand Assembly election. Despite relentless misuse of power by the BJP in the past five years, Mr. Soren fought back with courage, the Chief Minister posted on social media. The people of Jharkhand have reposed their faith in inclusive leadership. This is a resounding victory for democracy and secularism, he said.