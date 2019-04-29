Jewellery worth ₹2 crore stolen from finance firm

An unidentified man allegedly stole over 800 sovereigns of jewellery and some cash from the Ramanathapuram branch of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited after assaulting two women employees on Saturday, according to a complaint filed by the private finance firm’s management with the police.

The branch management has complained that 812 sovereigns of jewellery, worth nearly ₹2 crore pledged by customers, and ₹1 lakh in cash were stolen by a man in his thirties, who struck the branch around 3.15 p.m. The Coimbatore city police have formed four special teams to nab the burglar.

As per the police complaint, the burglar came to the branch located on the first floor of a building at Ramanathapuram wearing a hat and with his face covered using a handkerchief. Two employees — Divya and Renukadevi — were at the office.

The man allegedly hit Divya who was in the front. She fell unconscious on the floor.

Renukadevi, who was in another cabin, came out hearing Divya’s cries. The burglar then reportedly knocked out Renukadevi as well.

The man managed to get the keys for the lockers and took the contents. The women on regaining consciousness informed their regional manager about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P. Perumal said they were informed around 5 p.m. Senior police officers visited the scene of the crime while a scientific team was deployed to collect evidence.

Surveillance video

“We have obtained a visual of the man from surveillance camera of the building. The police are verifying the claims of the employees,” said Mr. Perumal.

The owner of a rice store on the ground floor of the building told mediapersons that he did not hear any noise when the alleged burglary took place.

However, footage from the surveillance camera at the rice store showed the man going to the finance firm and leaving the place.